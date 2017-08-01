Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government will do everything possible to ensure the release of the remaining 113 Chibok school girls.

Osinbajo said this on Tuesday when he received members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





Represented by the Special Assistant to President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, Osinbajo said the government was working to bring the girls back home.





“I’ve been asked by the acting president to assure you of the support of the government concerning your agitation for the return of all the girls that were kidnapped by members of Boko Haram,” Ojudu said.

“He said he is fully with you, that he is recognising what you are doing and he is hearing you loud and clear.

“On the issue of the policewomen that are being held and even concerning the girls, on a daily basis, the acting president has been meeting with security chiefs and making contacts with negotiators across the world who have helped in the past to secure those that have been released.

“So we have not at any point forgotten these children who could be any of our children. The acting president has asked me to reassure you this afternoon, to tell you that he is with you and that your cries are his cries.

“And the fact that we are not coming out to say what is being done is strategic and also for security reasons.

He also said I should tell you that very soon, more of the girls, if not all of them, all of them, will be brought back home.”