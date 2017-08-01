The son of late leader of Islamic terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, Hamza Bin Laden, is expected to take over the terrorist organisation.

Hamza, who is described as the “Crown Prince of Terror” is the only son of Bin Laden’s “favourite” wife.

He is also regarded as the “poster boy” of al-Qaeda’s re-emergence on the terrorism front.





Introducing him to the world, Al-Qaeda’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri described Hamza as “a lion from the den of Al-Qaeda.”





Al-Zawahiri disclosed that Hamza was raised as Bin Laden’s designated heir and grew up hating several things about the United States.

The 28-year-old, who is wanted by the US, is married to the daughter of the former head of al-Qaeda’s training camps, Abu Mohammed al-Masri.

In May, an audio recording suggested that he was staging al-Qaeda’s comeback.

The Washington Post described Hamza’s voice as “vintage Osama bin Laden.”

“Prepare diligently to inflict crippling losses on those who have disbelieved,” the voice said.