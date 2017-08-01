Ayodele Fayose, Governor Fayose of Ekiti State has reacted to CNN’s mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence.

Fayose stated that Nigerians deserve an apology from the presidency for causing the country the embarrassment.

The topic of the president’s absence from the country for over 78 days was on Sunday quizzed on Global Public Square (GPS) anchored by Fareed Zakaria on CNN.

The quiz asked “The head of state of which country has not set foot in his homeland in over two months?”

Nigeria was listed among as option C, while Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Syria were on the list.

Reacting via his Twitter account, @GovAyoFayose, the governor wrote: “I hope those who brought this shame upon our country will be honest enough to apologise and seek forgiveness. We warned. God help Nigeria”.