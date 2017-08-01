Like a movie scene, Anambra Pastor and the General Overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry (A.K.A the land of freedom), Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, has claimed to have raised a woman from dead during church service.

In the video currently trending online, the woman was brought to the pastor for a possible miracle by a man and a woman who were seen crying and lamenting the death of the unnamed woman.





From the videos making rounds online, the pastor is seen lying on the body of a woman for some seconds. Then he stands, reaches his hand over her chest, calls her ‘Chidinma’, and yells ‘Rise up!’

And the ‘dead’ woman rises.





The crowd erupted in frenzied cheers and praises.





This is not the first time we would be reading such stories, but this video, the first of its kind in recent time, has upset a lot of people. While some claim, they saw the ‘dead’ woman’s leg twitch as the pastor rose from her body, others slammed Nigeria’s religious extremities.





“Who certified her dead in the first place? I mean which doctor and hospital,” asked one upset Nigerian, and another added, “They are turning Christianity into a drama. I don’t know when Nigerians will wake up from these false pastors and fake prophets surrounding them.”





Well, this extreme religious miracle is not peculiar to Nigeria. We have seen pastors feed their members antiseptic liquid, and even the Ogun pastor who allegedly got stuck in a shrine after daring to destroy it.





Now, a woman ‘rises from the dead’.





Meanwhile, the resurrection was not subject to any medical confirmation to determine whether the woman was truly dead.





Watch the video below:



