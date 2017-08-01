N-Power has released list of device collection centers across the country for its volunteers.

The scheme, which had earlier announced that the assessment test for N-Power Agro applicants will end August 1, advised participants to visit the centers to collect their devices.





This is contained in an update on N-Power website.





Full List of N-Power device collection centres and their locations are…





Lagos state:

Address: Ikeja Service Centre 1 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos State





Ogun state

Address: Abeokuta Connect 7 Lalubu Street, Oke-Ilewo,

Abeokuta Ogun





Oyo state

Address: Ibadan Service Centre Mobil Roundabout, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo





Kwara State

Address: 24,Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, Kwara- State Kwara





Ondo State

Address: 47 Oba Adesida Road ,Ricabin House Akure, Ondo





Osun State

Address: Plot 456 Iwo Road By FAN MILK , Osogbo Osun





Ekiti State

Address: Ado-Ekiti PNN House Mr Biggs , Ado-Ekiti





Jigawa State

Address: Beside Asmau House, Sani Abacha Way, Dutse.





Katsina State

Address: Shop MH2, Ground Floor, Madugu House, Dustin-Ma Road, Kwaya, Katsina. Katsina





Kebbi State

Address: 3, Jos Road, Opposite Access Bank, GRA Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.





Zamfara State

Address: AP filling station along Zaria Road, Gusau, Zamfara State





Kano State

Address: Kano Service Centre 2 Civic centre, (Behind Kano post office), Kano





Sokoto State

Address: Sokoto Service Centre 6, Sultan Abubakar Rd, Opp. Women Centre for Continuing Education





Plateau State

Address: Jos 1B Ibrahim Taiwo Rd, Jos Plateau





Borno State

Address: Maiduguri Western Roundabout, Baga Road, Maiduguri Borno





Yobe State

Address: Maiduguri road Opposite A.A. BAFFA & SONS FILLING STATION Damaturu Yobe





Gombe State

Address: No 1 Bauchi road, opposite Oasis bakery, Gombe





Bauchi State

Address: 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite unity park, Bauchi





Adamawa State

Address: No 42 Ahmadu Bello Way Opposite NTA Jimeta– Yola Adamawa





Taraba State

Address: Lenyol Investment Ltd. Off Taraba Motel Road,G.R.A Jalingo Taraba State Taraba





Abuja FCT

Address: Abuja Regional Office & Service centre Plot 2784, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja FCT





Kaduna State

Address: Kaduna Service Centre Bank Road, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna Kaduna





Enugu State

Address: Enugu Service Centre 34 Zik Avenue, Enugu





Delta State

Address: Asaba Service Centre Km. 129, Benin – Asaba Expressway, Asaba, Delta. Delta





Imo State

Address: Owerri 116 Wetheral Road, Owerri Imo





Anambra State

Address: Nnewi 15 Nnewi – Onitsha road, Nnewi Anambra





Ebonyi State

Address: Abakaliki Connect 38 Ogoja Road opposite FCMB and Bank PHB, Abakaliki Ebonyi





Edo State

Address: Benin 89 Akpakpava Road Benin City Edo





Rivers State

Address: Port Harcourt Regional Office & Service Centre 330 Aba road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



