N-Power has released list of device collection centers across the country for its volunteers.
The scheme, which had earlier announced that the assessment test for N-Power Agro applicants will end August 1, advised participants to visit the centers to collect their devices.
This is contained in an update on N-Power website.
Full List of N-Power device collection centres and their locations are…
Lagos state:
Address: Ikeja Service Centre 1 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos State
Ogun state
Address: Abeokuta Connect 7 Lalubu Street, Oke-Ilewo,
Abeokuta Ogun
Oyo state
Address: Ibadan Service Centre Mobil Roundabout, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo
Kwara State
Address: 24,Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, Kwara- State Kwara
Ondo State
Address: 47 Oba Adesida Road ,Ricabin House Akure, Ondo
Osun State
Address: Plot 456 Iwo Road By FAN MILK , Osogbo Osun
Ekiti State
Address: Ado-Ekiti PNN House Mr Biggs , Ado-Ekiti
Jigawa State
Address: Beside Asmau House, Sani Abacha Way, Dutse.
Katsina State
Address: Shop MH2, Ground Floor, Madugu House, Dustin-Ma Road, Kwaya, Katsina. Katsina
Kebbi State
Address: 3, Jos Road, Opposite Access Bank, GRA Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.
Zamfara State
Address: AP filling station along Zaria Road, Gusau, Zamfara State
Kano State
Address: Kano Service Centre 2 Civic centre, (Behind Kano post office), Kano
Sokoto State
Address: Sokoto Service Centre 6, Sultan Abubakar Rd, Opp. Women Centre for Continuing Education
Plateau State
Address: Jos 1B Ibrahim Taiwo Rd, Jos Plateau
Borno State
Address: Maiduguri Western Roundabout, Baga Road, Maiduguri Borno
Yobe State
Address: Maiduguri road Opposite A.A. BAFFA & SONS FILLING STATION Damaturu Yobe
Gombe State
Address: No 1 Bauchi road, opposite Oasis bakery, Gombe
Bauchi State
Address: 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite unity park, Bauchi
Adamawa State
Address: No 42 Ahmadu Bello Way Opposite NTA Jimeta– Yola Adamawa
Taraba State
Address: Lenyol Investment Ltd. Off Taraba Motel Road,G.R.A Jalingo Taraba State Taraba
Abuja FCT
Address: Abuja Regional Office & Service centre Plot 2784, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja FCT
Kaduna State
Address: Kaduna Service Centre Bank Road, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna Kaduna
Enugu State
Address: Enugu Service Centre 34 Zik Avenue, Enugu
Delta State
Address: Asaba Service Centre Km. 129, Benin – Asaba Expressway, Asaba, Delta. Delta
Imo State
Address: Owerri 116 Wetheral Road, Owerri Imo
Anambra State
Address: Nnewi 15 Nnewi – Onitsha road, Nnewi Anambra
Ebonyi State
Address: Abakaliki Connect 38 Ogoja Road opposite FCMB and Bank PHB, Abakaliki Ebonyi
Edo State
Address: Benin 89 Akpakpava Road Benin City Edo
Rivers State
Address: Port Harcourt Regional Office & Service Centre 330 Aba road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
