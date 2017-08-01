Gunshot salutes are usually reserved for fallen soldiers, visiting heads of states or parties in Saudi Arabia. Well not if your name is Davido, and you are the omo baba olowo.

Seems like the mobile policemen (MOPOL) got the memo about the thirty billion in the singer's account and in the excitement of ferrying Davido from Murtala Muhammad International Airport, and in a

blatant display of recklessness, they let off some gunshots from his Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle.





The intention of the shots are not known at this time, but it seems the IF crooner was in a jubilant mood as he returned to the country for a break from his worldwide tour.





Just moments before, OBO showered fans at the airport with fistfuls of dollars, and the plan worked like a charm as the crowd that converged on him, swarmed as soon as they sighted the dollars hitting the floor.





The mobile policemen at the urging of one of Davido’s lackeys showed off the AK-47 hollow tipped bullet, for the consumption of social media followers who may get the wrong idea.





Davido then proceeded from the airport to his Lekki mansion, sirens blaring and weaving through traffic.

Watch video here:



