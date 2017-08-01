Liverpool are set to rival Arsenal to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona.Le 10 Sport reports that Jurgen Klopp is making plans to replace the Brazilian, if he eventually departs Anfield for La Liga.Barca’s move for Coutinho, would seem to hinge upon Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain, in a world-record transfer.Arsenal have already seen a third offer for Monaco Lemar rejected.The France international is Arsene Wenger’s No1 target, following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, but the Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to allow the France international leave.After a second bid of €45million was rejected earlier this week, French outfit, L’Equipe, reports that a third €50million offer has also been turned down.