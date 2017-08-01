The Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Mr Rochas Okorocha, says on Tuesday it is too early for Nigerians to judge elected officials on their performance.“We want to appeal to Nigerians not to judge us from past sins or within the two years we have been in the mantle of leadership of this great country.“You should judge us when the mandate entrusted to us expires,” Okorocha said at the opening of a retreat on policy synergy between states and the Federal Government, holding in Birnin Kebbi.The governor reminded Nigerians that those presently at the helm of affairs came on board when the country was at the brink of collapse due to security and economic challenges.He assured that the APC-led administration would meet the expectations of all Nigerians.“Our party has the best governors ever produced in the history of this country – from Sokoto, Adamawa, Kebbi, Lagos, Imo, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kogi and others.“When you visit those states, you will know that Nigerians have not made mistake electing us to lead their states affairs.“We have resolved to fix the economy and it has already being fixed, ” he said.The chairman of the progressive governor explained that they are working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to put resources together to stamp out hunger in the country.“We are united and Nigeria will always remain an indivisible nation.“We don’t know who is Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo, our determination is only to stamp out hunger and bring democratic dividend to our citizens.“Hate statements should not be taken serious or regarded from anyone,” he said.Okorocha commended Kebbi farmers for saving the country a lot of foreign exchange through their agricultural activities especially rice production.Earlier, Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said the governors would continue to work diligently in line with the APC manifesto.He said they would intensify efforts to eradicate poverty.“The enthusiasm and patriotism of President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, demonstrate that Nigeria is getting its footsteps right.“All that helps Nigeria to develop is now brought to debate and discussion table, and we should always cherish what we discuss significantly in order to enhance our development,” Bagudu said.