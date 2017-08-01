A 41-year-old man, Muhammad al-Maghrabi, was sentenced to death for allegedly raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Yemen.

The execution which was carried out at Sanaa Tanir’s square saw a large crowd of onlookers seeking justice for the minor.

The suspect was handcuffed and laid on his back in the square and shot to death with a rifle fired by a policeman.

The father of the victim, Yahya al-Matari, pleased with justice metted out on the suspect, told reporters that he felt like he was reborn after the execution.

“I felt like a reborn, this is the first day in my life.

“I am relieved now.” he said.