Alhaja Saratu, the mother of the Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is reportedly dead.Reports claim the remains of the Iya-olobi, as she was popularly called, would be buried in Ilesa on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites.However, no official statement from the state government as to the demise of the governor’s mother yet.Before her death, the Governor’s mother was a renowned business woman.