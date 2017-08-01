In preparation for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical leave in United Kingdom since May 7th the Presidency has put all staff in Aso Rock on standby.According to Daily Trust, which spoke to one of the aides to the President’s wife, Mrs Aisha, said some family members of the president and his wife’s security aides arrived Abuja MondayThe Presidency soucers said that Mrs Aisha Buhari might return to Nigeria Wednesday.The aide to the President’s wife said: “The information just reached me now from the wife of the president, that everything is set for the return of Mr President to Nigeria.‘Already, some of the president’s family members and security aides of madam (Aisha Buhari) have just returned from London.‘The wife of the president may either leave London on Wednesday or decide to come home with the president anytime soon. We have been told to be on standby because Mr President is returning any time soon this week.”Also some staff including security operatives, said they got a directive, asking them to be on standby for the president’s return.The staff, who spoke said: “We were only instructed to be ready for the return of the president at any moment. No specific date has been mentioned to us,” one of the staff said.