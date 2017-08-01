The English Football League (EFL) will introduce the new ABBA format for penalty shoot-outs in its competitions during the 2017/2018 season.UEFA is already using the system, which is based on the format used in tennis tie-breaks, with the team taking the first kick in each pair of kicks alternating, so AB BA AB and so on instead of AB AB etc.The EFL’s trial of the format will apply to this season’s League Cup, EFL Trophy and the playoffs.“We welcome innovation at the EFL and I am pleased to see that the EFL is able to play its part in an important development for football.Kidnappers reveal reason for kidnapping Lagos students, threaten to strike again“IFAB have identified a theory that the current arrangements for penalty kicks potentially provide an unfair advantage to the team taking the first kick so we are keen to see if the new system has an impact on one of the most discussed issues in football.“We all want football matches to be decided in a fair and consistent manner and I am sure the new system will add an interesting dynamic to the conclusion of matches in our competitions if required,” EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said in a statement.