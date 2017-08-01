AS the All progressives Congress, APC, prepares for its primaries to select the party’s candidate for the November 18 election, allegations of bribery for the purpose of doctoring the list of delegates is rocking the party.Some APC members from Orumba South local government area had weekend, accused some people of removing about 1700 names from the original list and allegedly substituted them with what they called strange names.Mr. Ozoemena Unegbu, who is the chairman of the party in Orumba South said at least five names from each of the 326 electoral wards in the state were replaced with people he described as PDP members for the purpose of favouring a particular aspirant from Anambra South for the ticket of APC.According to him, some of the substituted names were people who did not stand for or won the congresses at various levels.It was, however, gathered that although there was a petition, the NWC had dismissed the allegations, which the national secretariat of the party described as frivolous and lacking in merit.A party chieftain who spoke on the matter said the list of delegates is the prerogative of the national secretariat of the party, adding that those behind the protest were doing so merely out of fear.