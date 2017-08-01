Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) will embark on a protest march to the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.The group will march to Aso Rock to express their disappointment with the Federal Government’s silence on the fate of the remaining 113 Chibok girls.The Spokesperson for the group, Sesugh Akume, disclosed these in a statement on Monday.He said: “As earlier indicated, Tuesday, 1 August, our movement shall be marching to the State House to among other things express our disappointment and press our demands about our missing 113 #ChibokGirls.“For three months since May, the federal government has not given any updates on the return of our 113 missing #ChibokGirls. The parents, families, community, and the public at large have been left in the dark wondering. This is unacceptable. Our march is also intended to wake the federal government up and prevent it from relapsing and sinking into inertia and complacency.”