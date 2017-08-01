Over 50 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, were paid Three Thousand Naira (N3,000) each; less than eight dollars($8:00) to escort staff of the University of Maiduguri and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on a deadly oil exploration research in Northern Borno, it was gathered.

Recall that majority of them did not return alive in what many have tagged an unfortunate expedition as some were killed while others have now become captive in the hands of the insurgents. The attack took place at Borno Yesu, a village between Gubio and Magumeri Local Government Areas of Borno State last week.

“The story of those who fell to the attack and those who were abducted and are calling for rescue, following the attack is gradually exposing certain individuals who take decisions and act in a way to satisfy their greed and corrupt nature, while holding positions in government,” a source who did not want his name in prints revealed in Maiduguri.

While families, friends and associates of those killed in the unfortunate attack are still in mourning mood over the unfortunate loss of 69 persons to the ambush, revelations coming from some quarters, who may have been informed on the deal that puts the lives of over hundred people who embarked on the ill-fated trip in danger pointed to greed and corruption in the system.

It was gathered that over 20 soldiers who died, were said to have embarked on that trip on a shady arrangement or rather officially-unofficial as put by some informed security officials, who preferred not to be mentioned.

According to them, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and top military authorities in the State were not put officially in the picture regarding the exploration trip.

It was also gathered that, on a normal day, when such trip was being arranged, official letters are written to the GOC for adequate security cover, but in the case of the oil exploration, the arrangement was between the two institutions, a handful of members of the Civilian JTF and few soldiers.

While the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor Ibrahim Njodi has faulted the military on the Borno Yesu attack, sources close to the institution reacted differently to the claim by the Vice Chancellor.

A source close to the two institution said this, ” The military goofed, but the problem is not entirely about the military. University of Maiduguri and NNPC also goofed. They did not make adequate arrangement for proper security of lives of their staff despite the amount of money at their disposal for the oil project. ‘Wallahi’, I was reliably told that, they made arrangement through the back-door in order to benefit from the money meant for the oil exploration research.”









Dailypost