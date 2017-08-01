All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogu Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State has reaffirmed that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as leader of the party in the state.In a statement, yesterday, by Mina Tender, William Tamuno and five others, the party said it was firmly on ground in the council, stressing that Amaechi’s record of achievement when he was governor of the state in the area had continued to make APC the party to beat.The party expressed hope that it will reclaim its mandate at all levels in the state, adding that the recent retraction of the Integrity Group’s Livingstone Nwechie of documents allegedly manufactured against Amaechi that he tendered before anti-graft agencies was fresh confirmation that the former governor was being witch-hunted.It said: “We wish to state for the records that APC is and remains the biggest party in Ogu/Bolo due to Amaechi’s historic developmental projects spread through all the communities in the council, while he served as governor of the state.“We are confident that APC will deliver Ogu/Bolo in 2019 despite the activi-ties of disgruntled party leaders, who he helped but are now undermining him.“We are reassuring Amaechi that the people of Ogu/Bolo council will never forget his developmental strides in the area.”