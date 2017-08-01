The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday named 18 persons as his commissioner-nominees.Among the list of the commissioner-nominees are the son of the late former governor, Adebayo Adefarati, Gboyega and a brother to the late former Governor Olusegun Agagu, Mr. Femi Agagu.This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye.The governor has forwarded the list of the commissioner-nominees to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.The statement read, ” In accordance with section 192 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has forwarded a list of 18 names of commissioner nominees to the speaker of the state House of Assembly for confirmation.According to the statement the names include, Mr. Toafiq Abdulsalam, Rasheed Badmus, Solagbade Amodeni, Adegboyega Adefarati, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, and Mrs. Omowumi Olatunji-Edet,Others are Mr Donald Ojogo, Yemi Olowolabi, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, Funso Esan, Wale Akinterinwa and Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan.Also in the list are : Alhaji Olurimisi Ismaila, Femi Agagu, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi, Lola Fagbemi, Timilehin Adelegbe and Kola Olawoye.