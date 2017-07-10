 Zahra Buhari’s attempt to get cosy with Nigerians on Twitter backfires | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Zahra Buhari’s attempt to get cosy with Nigerians on Twitter backfires

Zahra Buhari’s attempt to get cosy with Nigerians on Twitter has led to a backlash concerning her dad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s whereabouts.


Zahra had tweeted via her Twitter handle: “Afternoon Nigeria;’ to which someone had responded: ‘Where is your father please? #asking on behalf of Nigerians.”

And Zahra responded: “He’s doing pretty good.”

Another respondent says: “Masha Allah. May Allah grant him good health…”

But someone was unimpressed, as he notes, angrily, “And I think it’s better not to greet us at this point especially not from Zahra.”

Someone however came to her defence: “For what reasons? She doesn’t have her own life to live just because she’s the daughter of the president? What nonsense!”

