Zahra Buhari’s attempt to get cosy with Nigerians on Twitter has led to a backlash concerning her dad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s whereabouts.Zahra had tweeted via her Twitter handle: “Afternoon Nigeria;’ to which someone had responded: ‘Where is your father please? #asking on behalf of Nigerians.”And Zahra responded: “He’s doing pretty good.”Another respondent says: “Masha Allah. May Allah grant him good health…”But someone was unimpressed, as he notes, angrily, “And I think it’s better not to greet us at this point especially not from Zahra.”Someone however came to her defence: “For what reasons? She doesn’t have her own life to live just because she’s the daughter of the president? What nonsense!”