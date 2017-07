The Nigerian Senate, yesterday, described the recall moves of Melaye as an exercise in futility that would become a waste of time and resources of the state. According to the Senate, INEC is aware of relevant sections of the constitution that the cumbersome process of recall must follow.It also noted that the various stages passed so far in the move, as facilitated by the electoral umpire, were not in line with laid down constitutional procedures and guidelines.Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of order raised against the recall move by Senator Dino Melaye himself.