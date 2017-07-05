The Nigerian Senate, yesterday, described the recall moves of Melaye as an exercise in futility that would become a waste of time and resources of the state.
According to the Senate, INEC is aware of relevant sections of the constitution that the cumbersome process of recall must follow.
It also noted that the various stages passed so far in the move, as facilitated by the electoral umpire, were not in line with laid down constitutional procedures and guidelines.
Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of order raised against the recall move by Senator Dino Melaye himself.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.ReplyDelete
Do you need a Sugar Mummy/Daddy?, Call Mr Ben now on (+2347035070316) he is genuine he has linked me up with a Rich Sugar Mummy. I never believed Sugar Mummy is real until I called Mr Ben which I saw his number through a post by “Ayo”, who testified on how “Mr Ben” Connected him to a Rich Sugar Mummy after he has been scammed online by other people, all the name of Sugar Mummy, I picked his Phone No which is (+2347035070316) on “Ayo” post/comment, I called him, I also told him how I have been scammed online before by other agents, he told me to trust him that in three(3) hours he will connect me up with a Suagr Mummy, the fact/true was I did not believe him at the first place, but I was just like let me try, I followed all his instructions carefully, within three(3) hours he trully connected/linked me up to a Rich Sugar Mummy, it was like a dream when I first meet with my Sugar Mummy who today is paying me just as Mr Ben said she was going to be paying me, you cant believe this, as am talking with you now am to meet with my Rich Sugar Mummy today for the seventh(7th) time and she has been taking good care of me. please help me thank “Ayo” who directed me to Mr Ben through his posts/comments. lastly help me thank a man who keeps to he word, I call he OMINI TALK & DO, his name is Mr Ben he is nice & genuine you can also call he now on (+2347035070316) he will link/connect you to a Rich Sugar Mummy, he is really nice & genuine may God bless you Mr Ben!ReplyDelete