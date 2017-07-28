Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has stated that the APC-led Senate has betrayed its pre-election promises by blocking the passage of Bill No. 3, which would have granted devolution of powers to the states.

The APC chieftain described the decision as shocking and saddening in a statement released from his media office on Thursday.

Atiku, also said that he was “shocked by some so-called progressives’ visceral and cynical opposition to restructuring”.

He decried the reluctance of democratically elected lawmakers to remove “the insidious structural impediments to development, which decades of military rule had hoisted upon our nation.”

He said, “instead of building the foundations for a true federation, a small group of so-called progressive Senators decided to stick with the new party line, pretending they didn’t know what restructuring was all about, and that even if they knew, it couldn’t be done.

“I think this is disingenuous and I think it is a sad day for our party. But I’m confident the APC will learn the right lesson from this self-inflicted defeat, and remember the mission and mandate given to us by the people.”

“Let me be clear: Restructuring is no panacea to all our nation’s problems. But devolving resources and responsibilities from an overbearing, unresponsive, and ineffective federal government to the states is the first step we must make if we are serious about putting our nation back on track, and our people back to work,” he said.