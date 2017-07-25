The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that acting President Yemi Osinbajo, will visit the state on Thursday to inaugurate key projects executed by his administration.Wike also announced that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, would on Wednesday (tomorrow) lay the foundation stone for the construction of judges’ quarters in the state.Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Anglican Bishops of the Province of Niger Delta on Monday, the governor said the acting President would inaugurate the Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu Road in Etche LGA and the IgboEtche-Chokocho-Rumuokwurusi Interchange Road.Other projects to be inaugurated by the acting President are Rukpokwu Market Junction to Aluu Road in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rumuokoro Market and Park in Obio/Akpor LGA and Ogbunabali Internal Roads in Port Harcourt City LGA.Wike explained that the judges’ quarters remained necessary as the state was working towards ensuring that the judiciary was positioned to resist the temptation to be corrupt.“When judges retire, they will go with the houses. The state government is building these houses to ensure that they are comfortable to carry out their constitutional roles,” he said.He thanked the bishops of the Anglican Church Province of the Niger Delta for their support and expressed happiness that he was meeting the bishops and their spouses together for the first time.He said, “As far as God has given us the opportunity to serve the state, we must continue to partner the church. It is by God’s grace that we are here. We will do everything to support the church.”In his remarks, the Archbishop of Anglican, Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, who led the clerics, said Wike had laid the foundation for the continuous development of Rivers State.He urged other Nigerian leaders to come to Rivers State to witness “the rapid development” taking place under Wike’s leadership.The Archbishop regretted that Christians were always at the receiving end of religious conflicts in some parts of the country.