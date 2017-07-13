Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called on Nigerians to be united, saying this was the only way the nation could attain greatness.Osinbajo made the call in Ila-Orangun at the fidau held for the late Mrs Omowunmi Akande, the wife of a former Osun governor and elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande.The deceased, aged 73, died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, following a brief illness.Osinbajo was in the Ila-Orangun country home of the Akandes to commiserate with the former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).“I assure you all that the present administration is not just poised at giving leadership in the country but to give quality leadership built on morals and integrity,’’ Osinbajo said at the event.The acting president also prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.