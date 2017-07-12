Suspected Internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, have hijacked the Facebook page of the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force for the recruitment of new members.

The suspects, through a series of posts, demanded between N5,000 and N50,000 from those who wanted to learn classified sites for defrauding people, especially foreigners, and offered options of online, as well as physical teaching platforms.

Hundreds of persons, including students, graduates and ladies, indicated interest in learning the skills for making quick money and provided their mobile numbers on the SFU Facebook page.

The SFU in a post tagged, ‘Common Tricks Yahoo boys use to Swindle Foreigners Revealed,’ had warned people against falling victims of the fraudsters.

The comments had reached over 1,762 with 158 shares as of 8.17pm on Tuesday.

In one of his comments, one Thomas Joshua, wrote, “If you are interested in G (Yahoo yahoo), message me ASAP (as soon as possible) via +2349021933459. Tutor fee is 5k (N5,000). I will teach you how to make cool money in a week and if you have interest in hacking, wire transfer, ATM card hacking etc., message me ASAP.”

One Kingxam Millionz stated that he ran tutorials on classified sites such as Dating, Spamming, Next of kin, Letgo and Grant, among others, with a fee ranging from N5,000 to N15,000.

Another poster, Steve Emmanuel, gave out his email address and phone number, 07064229454, to intending members, saying “Hello dear friends, for those that want to be Yahoo boys, here comes your opportunity.”

One Desmanking Destiny, who replied Emmanuel on the SFU platform, said he was “100 per cent serious” to learn the skill.

A graduate, Ajisafe Adekunle Olowolayemo, said he was jobless and was desperate to go into cybercrime.

He wrote, “Please, I’m a graduate of Marine Engineering… I have been jobless for good four years. I sought jobs in so many shipping companies, but to no avail. Please, I need a boss who will teach me the rudiments and basis of Yahoo yahoo.”

A poster with an alias, Kvng Segzkid, said, “I am a graduate of Science Laboratory Technology. Since 2015, I have yet to get a job. I have no choice but to venture into gee (Internet fraud). I need a boss and promise to be loyal and honest with him.”

One Sanni Rasheed cautioned the posters on the criminal chats, saying “This act will be prosecuted under the law of the country.”

But one Hon Stainless Cash, dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other security agencies to come after him.

He said, “To all the EFCC and SARS on this page, if you intend to trace me, please do trace me or track me if you can find me and I will highly welcome you. Please, make sure you track me; for your service is highly needed.”

Ladies also joined in the discussion and expressed willingness to engage in Internet fraud.

A commentator, Ugo Osinachi, wrote, “I want to be a gee guy. I need help from any boss please. Here is my number 09060655750; I am on WhatsApp and Facebook. Please bosses, help me out, I am serious about this.”

Titilayo Adetoba also said, “I want to become gee guy; any help should contact me, 09068646625. I am curious.”

The SFU spokesperson, ASP Lawal Audu, said the unit was aware of the comments on its Facebook page, adding that a manhunt had been launched for the posters.

He said, “We are tracking them, but we don’t want to speak about it publicly. We are making efforts. Scientific investigation is not something you do anyhow; otherwise, you won’t get at your targets.”



