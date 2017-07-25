The World Federation of Trade Unions, WAFU, is meeting at Royal Tropicana Hotel, Utako Abuja with delegates from the United States of America, USA, China, India and African countries.The 3rd Pan African Conference expected to last for three days is aimed at ensuring that there is dignified job for African workers.Delegates at the conference is expected to come out with policy documents and action plan for various trade unions in Africa.In his remarks at the occasion, National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the inequality gap between the rich and poor has continued to widen.Wabba said as a trade union centre, NLC will continue to fight for social justice.