Member of Ebonyi state house of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi, popularly known as ‘ Nwanyi Afikpo’ , has said any man that bleaches does not deserve to be called a man.

According to her, women who bleach do not have anything upstairs, are shallow and have no self esteem. Read the post below..

"The most idiotic thing on this earth for anyone to do is to tamper with your natural color. When I see ladies who bleach, it tells me all I need to know about them. They have nothing upstairs. They are shallow, materialistic, worldly, vapid, self-loathing with zero confidence & zero self-esteem. They are also as dumb as a wall. I don't even give a damn if they are successful materially, I see them as failures in life. Michael Jackson with all the money he had, attempted to be white, but ended up looking like an unfortunate white woman. You will surely end up looking like a monster sooner or later if you keep hating your color and tampering with it using your various despicable bleaching/ whitening creams and concoctions. The health implications of this stupid and embarrassing act of telling the world, God made a mighty error with their natural tone that requires self-correction, cannot be over-stated. So many girls that were beautiful naturally, but decided being yellow was their only hope, started rubbing rubbish bleaching cream, today look like worn-out hags that sleep with 50 men a day. Continue, idiots. You're a man & you are bleaching or whitening your skin, you do not deserve to be a man. You be 100% ODE. Gerrout of my face, shameless ill".



