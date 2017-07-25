A 27-year-old woman from Nkumba Central, Wakiso District of Uganda has been found dead with stick stock in her private part.

Residents of the area were left in shock yesterday after the body of the lady, identified as Rose Nakimuli, was found dumped at a banana plantation naked and a stick inserted in her private part.

According to Daily Monitor, this comes barely three days after a 17- year-old girl, Norah Wayana was discovered killed in the same manner and body dumped in a banana plantation near her parent’s home in the same area.

Rose’s husband, Mr Anatori Ndyabajeera, told the newspaper that he last saw his wife on Sunday evening.

“I was with my wife on Sunday at 5pm, after which I left for my home in Kawafu zone. Later, I called her phone at 7pm to check on her and we chatted for some good minutes.

“However, this morning I tried to call her but she wasn’t answering her phone and I was saddened to hear that she had been found dead.”

Rose is the fifth woman to lose her life in the seemingly increasing serial murders in the area.

However, Entebbe District Police Commander, Godfrey Ninsiima said at the scene that so far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the murders.

He also disclosed that a 10pm curfew has been imposed in Entebbe Town and the neighboring Katabi Town Council as a measure to curb the ongoing murders.

He said, “We already have suspects in custody. Some are already in Kigo Prison. It’s an organized group with ill intentions targeting women.

Also reacting, Kampala Metropolitan South Regional Police Commander, ACP Siraje Bakaleke called on women to avoid moving alone at night and warned that bars that would be found operating beyond 10pm would be shut down.

“We are not going to sleep. We have started making operations in Entebbe and have introduced bylaws to curb the increasing murders.”