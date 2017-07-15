Wolverhampton Wanderers academy will hold a fundraiser on the 2nd of September to support Carl Ikeme who was diagnosed of chronic Leukaemia last week.Ikeme who recieved the Nigeria Football Federation and the technical adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr on Friday has been shown so much affection by several football stars across the globe.Vincent Enyeama, David De Gea, Joe Hart, Marc ter Stegen‏, Ali Al-Habsi‏, Manuel Neuer are some of the goalkeepers who have shown support for the 31 year old shot stopper.A Tweet on the official handle of Wolves Academy, @Wolves_Academy wrote: "We are proud to have been asked to do the media for the @CureLeukaemia fund-raiser in support of @Carl_Ikeme on Sat 2nd September,12-6pm.Until he was diagnosed of Leukaemia, Ikeme signed a new new two-and-a-half year deal with a year's option, at Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers last December having spent 15 years at the club.