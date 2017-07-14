Nobel laureate and playwright, Wole Soyinka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against contesting for Presidency in 2019.He said despite his call that Buhari should not contest in 2019, Nigerians must ensure that the President’s projects like the anti-corruption fight continues.In a video, where the playwright was seen addressing some youths, he said, “My view right now is that Buhari needs to take a rest. I hope he doesn’t put himself up for Presidency in 2019.“But that doesn’t mean that his programs and projects should take a rest.“People can be very scornful by saying is it anti-corruption we are going to eat but it is up to us to see that programmes like the anti-corruption fight is empowered especially at a time when people are launching books.”Soyinka’s call is coming at a time when the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose called on the President to resign over his ill-health.After initially spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his media aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment.Despite the assurance from the Presidency, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose recently claimed that Buhari has been on life support since June, an allegation that has been generating heated controversy. ‎