Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday accused leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) of not kicking against some policies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He said the body was very active under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Wike stated that labour leaders now engage in politics, adding that this had divided the NLC and made the body ineffective to fight for ordinary Nigerians.

Wike spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt when he received NLC president, Ayuba Wabba.

He said: “Nigerians are not happy with the NLC. With due respect, you people are now politicians. You are no longer as strong as you used to be.

“I remember when Jonathan was President; you wanted to pull heaven down just for the slight removal of petroleum subsidy.

“Now they have removed everything and nothing has happened”, Wike noted, lamenting that it has gotten to a point the NLC calls for strike and workers don’t obey.

“You have allowed politicians to penetrate your ranks and you now have two factions. Factionalization is not the best. I urge you to work for the union to be strong as this is in the interest of the nation.

“Look at what is happening in the country today. Nobody wants to go to jail. If you talk, EFCC will come after you. If you don’t want EFCC to trouble you, defect to the other party.

“There was this ED Finance of the NDDC, who was a member of the PDP. EFCC was after him, when he defected to the other party, they dropped the charges.”