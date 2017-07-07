Rivers State Government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to discredit Governor Nyesom Wike’s reputation, as well as his administration, with frivolous and unfounded allegations.





The state government alleged, yesterday, that the APC intended to publish reports aimed at misleading Rivers people and Nigerians in general, that governor Wike has refused to pay the fees of students studying overseas under the RSSDA scholarship scheme.

The government, in a statement by Wike’s Special Senior Adviser on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, alleged that the APC hacked into the email accounts of some persons with the aim of dragging them into forming a movement.

“We are also aware that some students have already disassociated themselves from the APC’s plan of instigating the innocent students against the state government. Among the students they tried to impersonate is one Victoria O, who has successfully completed her programme in Environmental Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development and had since returned to the state

“It is important at this point to arrest the antics of the APC in the state from spreading falsehood against a government that has performed beyond their dreams, imaginations and projections. What the APC in Rivers state is trying to do is to incite gullible members of the public against the state government, under the able leadership of governor Wike, who has done very well in terms of infrastructural development, security among other achievements.

“Governor Wike took over a state that was absolutely striped of funds. This was attested to when former Governor Chibuike Amaechi publicly declared on May 27, 2015 at a public function that: ‘I think Wike has won, let me see where he will get money to pay salaries and do projects’.

“Surprisingly, Governor Wike has re-invented the state to a status of a New Rivers State which has become the envy of even his political enemies thereby earning him the sobriquet “Mr Project” from no other person but the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.‎”