A 70-year-old widow has been banished from her community for allegedly having sex with another man on her late husband’s matrimonial bed.The widow, Mrs Maria Okoh, it was gathered, was allegedly caught by her granddaughter having sex with a 30-year-old man, said to be her lover, at Amaudo Nkpoghoro village in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.In Afikpo, it is considered a taboo for a widow to make love on her late husband’s matrimonial bed.The granddaughter was said to have gone to Madam Maria’s house to deliver some food items, which she bought for her, when she saw the man making love to the grandmother.She raised the alarm and reported the matter to some residents who reported it to the elders.Some of the villagers were said to have taken the woman and the man out of the house, chanting songs of disgrace on them.The villagers paraded the widow and the man round the community.Madam Maria was allegedly banished from the community after the parade.One of the villagers, Egwu Azubuike, said the woman would have faced greater punishment if her husband was alive.He noted that the act had brought shame to the widow’s family, adding that she was among the most respected women in the community before the incident.Also, according to the community’s custom, the woman will give three goats as fine to appease the land before she will be accepted back.