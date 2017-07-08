Two days after Harrysong, a former act signed on to Five Star Music publicly shared a court injunction he received from his former label, Kcee, through his manager, Chidozie Dike just issued a statement to clarify and explain the reason why they are taking legal action against him.

The statement reads,

Read the full statement below....

Our attention has been drawn to certain publications and we wish to briefly comment on the issues:

That it is on record that certain personalities threatened the life of one of our recording and performing artiste in the person of Mr. Kingsley Okonkwo (KCEE) and have also gone ahead to threaten to distort the reputable image of KCEE in the eyes of the right thinking members of the society and more especially his esteemed fans and business associates

In order to protect the life, image, integrity and reputation of our artiste, he approached the court of law to seek for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights which he is entitled to as a Nigerian citizen.

In addition, he has also sought the Nigerian Police to protect his life and investigate the threat to his life. As a law abiding citizen he did not wish to re-sought to self help reason why he decided to seek a legal solution.

We want to state categorically that this issue has nothing to do with oppression or intimidation and regardless of whatever story that has been told to attract unmerited public sympathy, it is only time that will tell the truth as it has always been the order of the day prior to previous matters concerning same uncultured elements .





We therefore appeal to our fans, well wishers, friends and family, business associates to be calm during the period.