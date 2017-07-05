Chelsea will be without Victor Moses when they resume for pre-seaspn training ahead of the 2017/2018 season.The wingback underwent toe surgery at the end of last season, following their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup.Although the 26-year-old is recovering fast and will team up with the Blues squad on July 17, he is not expected to take part in all of their sessions.Moses has been pencilled in to do simple drills to speed up his recovery and will most likely get involved in the rigorous part of their pre-season regime, one week after the rest of his team-mates have started serious work.“Moses will team up with Chelsea on the 17th of July, but he won’t be involved in all of their sessions due to the surgery he had.“I think he will need a week of light training before joining the rest of the squad in all drills,” a source close to the player told journalists.