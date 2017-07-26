Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has left the country divided.
Speaking while launching the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi-Ama community roads in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said: “Nigeria is divided because of the APC leadership style.
“Wherever you go today in this country, there is one problem or the other. Is that how Nigerians want it? Certainly not. We need people who will promote peace through quality leadership.
“The change they said they are bringing is fake change. No person resident in Rivers State who sees what we are suffering from the APC Federal Government will ever support APC.”
But responding, APC’s State Publicity Secretary Chris Finebone said Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state were confused.
Finebone said: “ The bravado you see in Wike and PDP leaders will pale into insignificance as 2019 approaches. Their sins will seal their lips before Nigerians. They will be free but unable to talk; they will be free but unable to campaign. The wrong they have done will go after them.”
The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) not to honour Governor Nyesom Wike’s invitation to inaugurate projects in Rivers State tomorrow.
It noted that Wike is capitalising on Prof. Osinbajo’s joke during his earlier visit to Rivers to inaugurate projects when he referred to the governor as “Mr. Project,” to castigate, taunt, ridicule, insult and abuse leaders and members of the ruling APC.
Rivers APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, yesterday in Port Harcourt, declared that Wike and his government did not deserve the Acting President’s attention.
The main opposition APC in Rivers said: “The feedback we are getting from our numerous members in Rivers State is that Wike has invited the Acting President to commission some low-profile projects, just to score cheap political points.
“Of concern to us is the fact that the projects are manifestly demeaning for a President to travel more than a thousand kilometres to inaugurate.
“We are of the strong opinion that the Acting President should either reject or decline the invitation. Wike cannot always resort to using APC leaders to ridicule APC members in Rivers State.
“The reference to the Rivers governor as ‘Mr. Project,’ jokingly made by the Acting President the last time he was in Rivers State is still being used by Wike to taunt, ridicule and insult APC and its members in Rivers State to this day.
“We cannot encourage him (Wike) with further materials to continue his anti-APC propaganda against us, in addition to many of our members being gruesomely killed and beheaded in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area and other councils in Rivers State by the killer gangs that Wike activated for the 2015 elections.”
The Rivers governor, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, while receiving Anglican bishops of Province of the Niger Delta, said Prof. Osinbajo would inaugurate on Thursday, key projects executed by his administration.
The projects, according to Wike, include Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu Road in Etche LGA, IgboEtche-Chokocho-Rumuokwurusi Interchange Road, Rukpokwu Market Junction to Aluu Road in Obio/Akpor council, Rumuokoro Market and Park in Obio/Akpor council and Ogbunabali Internal Roads in Port Harcourt City council.
Wike said: “As far as God has given us the opportunity to serve the state, we must continue to partner the church. It is by God’s grace that we are here. We will do everything to support the church.”
Archbishop of Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, earlier in his remarks, stated that the Rivers governor had laid the foundation for the continuous development of Rivers State.
Kattey urged other leaders to come to Rivers to witness the rapid development taking place under Wike’s leadership.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.