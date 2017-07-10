The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, explained on Monday why the Northern traditional rulers did not make public pronouncements on the March 8 violent clash between Ife indigenes and Hausa/Fulani settlers.He said the emirs were satisfied with the early response of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to the crisis and his maturity in curtailing it.Sanusi spoke while presenting the cheque of N50 million donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation to 220 victims of the clash.The presentation took place at the Ooni’s palace in Ife.According to him, the swift response of the Ooni and his maturity in handling the matter was commendable.The Emir said there was no need to make statements on the incident since the Ooni had intervened in the matter.He said: “We have been asked by several people why we have not made public statement about Ife crisis. I was in Hong Kong and Sultan of Sokoto was in the United Kingdom. But Ooni informed us about it and how he had contacted the police and number of people arrested.“We are both convinced that as a monarch and father, Ooni had done what ought to have been done and that is why we did not make any statement so as to avoid making the issue volatile. The Ooni met me in the UK and we rode in the same car to my daughter’s graduation ceremony. We spent almost two hours during which he gave full details of what happened.“I was here some few weeks ago to see the Hausas, who were affected by the crisis. I felt that we should do something to assist the people. I called Aliko Dangote even I feel guilty for calling him all the time there was crisis. So when I came and saw the number of shops burnt and I called Aliko Dangote. The manner he responded to humanitarian crisis was impressive. There are many wealthy Nigerians and we should remember that our wealth given to us by God in trust.”In his response, the Ooni urged the government to explore collaboration between the monarchs and the private sector to foster socio-economic development and communal peace in Nigeria.