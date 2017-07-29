Colombia and Real Madrid forward, James Rodriquez, has officially separated from his wife of 6 years, Daniela Ospina amid claims of an affair with a Russian model.Marca reports that James, currently on loan at Bayern Munich has parted with Daniela Ospina, sister of Arsenal goalkeeper, David.Reports in Colombia and Spain claim that Rodriguez has been involved in a love triangle with Russian model Helga Lovekaty.According to Marca, the affair with Lovekaty is the reason the player ended his marriage to the mother of his only child.A statement from Ospina’s manager confirmed the pair had made the decision amicably.The message said, “Daniela Ospina and James Rodriguez, parents to Salome Rodriguez Ospina, are making official their separation after six and half years of marriage.“It is done in the best possible terms and it is a mutual decision.They’ll maintain a relationship of love and of respect, always with Salome’s well being at heart.”The couple, both Colombian, had married when they were teenagers.