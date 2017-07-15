Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to quit Manchester City this summer.The 20-year-old striker struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola during the 2016/2017 season, making only five starts in the Premier League.“I think he has come at that age that he needs regular first-team games,” Okocha told ESPN.“And I think it would be a better decision for him to go somewhere else where he can play week in week out.“So I think that’s a great decision for him to move out of Manchester City this season.Iheanacho has been linked with several clubs including English sides Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and French club AS Monaco.