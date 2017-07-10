Romelu Lukaku has said that he could not turn down the chance to join Manchester United, because they are “the biggest club in the world”.Although his former club Chelsea, were favourites to land the Belgium striker at the beginning of the summer, Lukaku reveals “I gave my word” to join Jose Mourinho’s team.The 24-year-old has already completed a medical in Los Angeles, ahead of the transfer that could be worth up to £90million.“Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?” He told American sports network ESPN ahead of United’s US tour.“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.“I think Manchester United, at the minute, wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough.“To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.“My mind was already set. I gave my word and I don’t look back. I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child. When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”