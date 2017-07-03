Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, dissolved the State Executive Council.Fayose, who gave no reason for the action, directed the former Commissioners to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.But public analysts in the state who read meaning to the governor’s action, told newsmen that the dissolution of the state executive council was to allow members who have since indicated interest to contest for the governorship seat, to pursue their ambition.Three members of the Fayose led cabinet, such as the Deputy Governor, Dr Kolapo Olusola, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi and the Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole are jostling for the Fayose’s seat.Sources at the state executive Council revealed that Dr Olusola and Owoseni Ajayi were always out doing each other to impress their principal and enlist his support for the governorship seat.However, sources close to Governor Fayose said that the three persons mentioned above are not in the succession plan of the Governor, as his mind is set on enthroning his protégé and former Commissioner for Works, Kayode Oso, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti as the next governor of the State.Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.