Evander Holyfield has warned Anthony Joshua against wasting his time in a fight with Tyson Fury.Holyfield said Fury was not the right fight Joshua should be preparing for now if he wants a better image.He advised the Nigerian-British fighter to concentrate on a serious contest.Joshua has been linked with an all British bout with Fury with both camps talking up a potential showdown.Since Joshua toppled Wladimir Klitschko back in April, the two men have been trading insults.Before Joshua’s triumph over Klitschko, Fury shocked the boxing world when he beat the Ukrainian in November 2015.Although Joshua is yet to officially announce his next fight, Holyfield sees picking Fury as huge mistake.Sun UK quotes him as saying, “Joshua has to think about his image.“He doesn’t need to be against someone like Fury who jokes a lot and is seen in a different light.“Joshua has talked about becoming the first billionaire fighter and if he is serious then he will need the big-name fights.“And Fury really isn’t one of those for Joshua.”