The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday arraigned one Abubakar Sani for providing false information to the commission.Sani’s information had led to the raid on the residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo on June 28, in Kaduna by ICPC and DSS operatives.Since the raid on the property, the ICPC had not said if anything incriminating was found.The whistle blower, who was arraigned before Justice Aliyu Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, is facing two-count charge of providing false information and misleading a public officer while on lawful duty.Counsel to the commission, Elijah Akaakohol, said the accused had provided the false information to an official of the commission on June 21, 2017.Akaakohol told the court that Sani had claimed to have transported boxes of money in local and foreign currencies to the house at Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna in 2013 from Abuja Airport, “which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still laying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report.“And of which you made the officers of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.“You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000.’’Sani is also being charged for making false statement to one Mr Olusegun Adigun, an official of the ICPC while in the course of duty as a public officer, contrary to section 25(1) and punishable under section 25(1b) of the ICPC Act 2000.Sani, who appeared without a legal counsel, however pleaded not guilty of the charges.The Judge directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till Thursday, Nov. 2 for hearing.Before the adjournment, Justice Tukur advised the accused to get a counsel to stand for him at the next hearing of the case.