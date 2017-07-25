

The Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed plans to kick-off the implementation of a comprehensive rebuilding plan for North-East areas that were ravaged in recent years of Boko Haram insurgency.

He made this known Monday night when he presided over a meeting that was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Banagana Monguno; the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, and the service chiefs.

“The plan is very clear, we all know what direction we should be headed,” he said while referring to the reconstruction of the North-East region.

According to a statement signed by Laolu Akande, his spokesman, the Acting President said while the whole region was intended to be covered eventually, the plan opens with Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said: “Under what has been termed as the Bama Initiative, the Federal Government will contribute 67% of the funding, while Borno State would provide the balance of 33.

“Under the Bama Initiative, covering towns such Bama, Banki, Gulumba Gara and others, the Federal Government in partnership with the Borno State government is expected to carry out actual re-construction of houses for the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as provide infrastructure such as roads for Bama town and adjoining communities.

“The Initiative will also see to the kitting and deployment of thousands of police officers and officers of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps who are expected to be trained for the special task. Equally, 20 doctors, 100 nurses and other relevant health officers are to be recruited to provide essential health services for the town, in addition to the employment of teachers who will be deployed to 18 new schools to be constructed in the areas.

“Road re-construction projects are also featured under the Bama Initiative which is now under exploration, including the rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Bama-Daral Jamal-Banki road network. The welfare of returnees is also a major priority of the plan, ensuring a comprehensive support programme for IDPs as they return,” the statement added.

The implementation of the plan which includes several towns is an initiative that would lead to the construction of 3000 new homes, 10 police stations, 18 primary and secondary schools, health centres, as well as creation of Special Bama Squad for security and the recruitment of 1500 local hunters as ‘Agro Rangers’ among others, is expected to kick-off in weeks.







