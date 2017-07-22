THE DETERIORATING MIND OF FEMI ADESINA
I am convinced that Femi Adesina has now finally lost his mind. In his latest essay he compared Buhari to David. What on earth is Davidic about Buhari? David was a Spirit-filled believer and a heroic and courageous child of God whilst Buhari is a son of perdition and a tyrannical servant of satan.
Femi also said Buhari could have “cut off the heads” of his opponents, meaning he could have had them assassinated. Gosh. Poor Femi. He has just made a cardinal spiritual blunder the consequences of which I have no doubt that he will deeply regret. I knew that he was frustrated but I never knew he was a man of blood. I never knew that he and his leader believed in murder as a tool of governance.
God will see to it that they pay a terrible price for even thinking of taking the life of their detractors and political enemies both in this life and in the next. The truth is that God alone gives and takes life and whether they like it or not He guards His own jealously.
No-one is intimidated by Femi’s implicit threat. He ought to be mindful of the fact that whilst he and his associated are planning to take someone else’s precious life they may end up losing their own. Examples of that are replete in the Holy Bible. Abishai and David’s other strong men were courageous and righteous men who undertook a noble cause, shed the blood of evil men and fought against tyranny. That is not the case with Buhari’s cabal.
They are the opposite. They are the darkness that seeks the darkness. They prey on the weak, they destroy the young and they slay the old, the vulnerable and the weary. Buhari has no Abishais around him.
He has no Joabs and no Prophet Samuels either. He only has Absaloms, Hamans, Judas, Dalilas and Ahitophels. That is the tragedy and the weakness of his Presidency. That plus the fact that he does not fear God and he does not respect the rights of the Nigerian people. Finally Femi wrote “when Buhari returns home some people will bury their heads in shame”.
He is wrong. The truth is that when Buhari returns home some people will prop him up and pretend that he is well enough to be President until he falls sick and goes back abroad again. It is called “cors..,” and it is defined as the rulership of the living by the dead.
Instead of telling us that his principal can kill us all Femi should consider his many failings and fluctuating health and advise him to resign honorably.
That is what a real believer and a true man of honor would counsel his erring and ailing boss to do and not try to intimidate those of us that are in opposrion with blatent, vulgar and bullish threats of assasination. The path of blood is a dark and unpredictable one. I advise Femi not to take it.
FFK please back to the psychiatric where you belong.Your write up show that you are mentally imbalance.ReplyDelete
u son of devil u will soon reap what u v sown an infidel like u hell fire is ur last abodeReplyDelete
The Stupid FFK you are just an idiot who show your hatred openly because of your atrocities that was exposed by Buhari Government, you will Die in shame and go to hell fire all your write up didn't portrayed you as responsible human being you have been proving your self as the most stupid Idiot in the Opposition PDPigs that is really Prostrated and all what you have been saying Negatively against PMB we the True lovers of Nigeria we knew you are just saying it to chaos but Almighty Allah will Never Allow you to Achieve your Devilish Agenda, stupid Idiot God punish you FFK. You should better go back to Psychiatric so that you will be re-examine because by mere indications your Mental Sickness has come back. That is why you are barking like Unchained Mad dog.ReplyDelete