The General Overseer of the King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Emmanuel Chukwudi, has said God told him that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, needs to be exposed to some spiritual secrets that will lead to the actualisation of Biafra.

Chukwudi, who predicted the release of Kanu earlier in the year, claimed that God had asked him to reveal the secrets to Kanu personally.

Addressing his members in Gbonum Ulepa-Ntezi, Ishielu local government area of Eb­onyi state, the prophet called on the IPOB leader to contact him so he would be exposed to those secrets that will make Biafra a reality.

The prophet also said God told him Kanu was fighting a genuine battle.

Chukwudi said the IPOB leader was a true freedom fighter who have got what it takes to make Biafra a reality.

According to Chukwudi, “The Lord is now telling me that there is a secret I need to give to Nnamdi Kanu.

“It cannot be revealed in the public. God told me that if Nnamdi Kanu himself will see a humble prophet like me, and we talk one on one, I will tell him what to do for Biafra to emerge immediately.

“That’s the spiritual power, spiritual muscle that he needs to succeed in his struggle to realise Biafra. I am seeing where Biafra came but Nnamdi Kanu must listen to me, and I will reveal this secret for Biafra to emergephysically.

“God is telling me that Nnamdi Kanu is fighting a genuine battle and is putting all efforts into that battle.

“He is doing everything to ensure that the struggle will be a reality.

“He is a genuine son of Biafra, but everything is not all about physical struggle, because as a prophet, the Lord revealed to me back in January that Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released, and you can see that he was released”.