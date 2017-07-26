The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has told the newly elected local government officials to do all that lies within their powers to ensure they fulfill their electoral promises to the people.

Ambode made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairmen in Ikeja, the state capital.

He said: “To the newly elected chairmen, the conclusion of the electoral process marks the beginning of real governance which has been activated by your swearing-in today. It is now time for hard work and the fulfilment of all promises you made to our people.

“People have voted and discharged their responsibilities, it is now your turn to discharge your part of the social contract. Let me remind you all that you are assuming the mantle of leadership at a time when our people expect so much”.

Meanwhile, the governor commended the Court of Appeal ruling in Lagos which set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court that empowered the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority to regulate transportation and sand dredging in the state.

He expressed hope that the development would go a long way to aid the efforts of the Lagos State government in abating flood across the state.