The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described allegations of harassment by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Patience, as spurious and misleading.
It said it has no case against the former First Lady.
The anti-narcotic body, in a statement, added that though everybody is equal before the law, it is rather surprising that the agency was mentioned in her petition when she is not being investigated.
Mrs. Jonathan, in a petition presented before the House of Representative by a lawmaker from Rivers State, Mr. Gogo Bright-Tamuno, on behalf of her lawyer, Granville Abibo, alleged that NDLEA and other agencies were constantly harassing her.
The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, who presided over the session admitted the petition and referred it to the Committee on Public Petitions for hearing.
“NDLEA as a reputable agency of government does not harass rather it takes appropriate action against anyone or group of persons who contravene the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2001.
“This is done through painstaking investigation, arrest and prosecution of suspected drug traffickers. All operations are conducted in compliance with the rule of law and global best practices,” the statement said.
The agency reiterated its commitment to ridding the country of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
