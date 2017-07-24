The Adamawa chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday it would reach out to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to get him back to the party.The party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bobboi, said Atiku was needed to contribute his quota to nation building.He said the former vice-president was being under-utilised in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and must return to PDP where his services are needed.“Atiku is a founding member of PDP and we want him back; we are not going to give him a breathing space until he comes back as he is currently being under-utilised in APC.“We are going to reach out to him right from his ward to come back to PDP,” Bobboi said.The chairman, who lauded the Supreme Court verdict recognising Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the National Chairman of the party, said PDP would bounce back stronger.He said the party would constitute a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of former Governor Boni Haruna to bring back all aggrieved members.NAN