Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s top supporters will persuade him to run for a second term in 2019.Shittu spoke yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, while featuring as a guest on the Breakfast Chat with Southwest Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP).The minister hails from Oyo State.Justifying the efforts Shittu said President Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises of tackling insurgency and other forms of criminal violence, corruption and reviving the economy.According to him, the President is a success in the three key areas, particularly with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo sustaining his legacies in his absence.President Buhari is on a medical vacation in London, England.Shittu said there is no need for President Buhari to stop the good work he is doing, adding that a four-year tenure is not enough to overhaul the Nigerian system.He said: “It is in the interest of Nigeria. We have had in this country series of administrations in the last 18 years. But what did we have to show for it? We know that Nigeria was brought to its knees because of the level of corruption. It is also because governance had not been focused on value-added services. It had been an era of impunity.“Impunity leads to disorderliness, lawlessness and cheating on the masses of the people. But we have a President who committed himself to a three-point agenda of fighting corruption, insecurity and to repair the economy. Everybody will agree that the fight on corruption has been sustained and the era of impunity has been banished under President Buhari.