The protesters, chanting anti government songs and displaying placards, with various inscriptions vowed to make the state ungovernable should Aregbesola failed to pay their outstanding pensions and allowances from second tranche of Paris loan refund, which was released to the state government on Monday.





Speaking with newsmen during the protest, which halted vehicular movement from the Owode end of Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, the chairman of 2011/2012 Forum of Pensioners in Osun State, Comrade Omoniyi Ilesanmi said: “We are the people who worked diligently after the creation of Osun State. Aregbesola should use the N6.3billion Paris loan refund he just got to pay us our pension and allowance, otherwise he would find this state ungovernable.”