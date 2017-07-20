Retirees under the aegis of 2011/2012 Pensioners Forum in Osun State, yesterday again embarked on a peaceful protest at the state secretariat, Osogbo to denounce what they termed “wicked and inhuman attitude” of Governor Rauf Aregbesola over alleged deliberate refusal to pay their one-year pension arrears.
As early as 8.00am, the pensioners had converged on the frontage of the State Secretariat complex, taking over the roundabout in front of the main gate of the secretariat, thus preventing civil servants and other top government functionaries from entering their offices.
The protesters, chanting anti government songs and displaying placards, with various inscriptions vowed to make the state ungovernable should Aregbesola failed to pay their outstanding pensions and allowances from second tranche of Paris loan refund, which was released to the state government on Monday.
Speaking with newsmen during the protest, which halted vehicular movement from the Owode end of Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, the chairman of 2011/2012 Forum of Pensioners in Osun State, Comrade Omoniyi Ilesanmi said: “We are the people who worked diligently after the creation of Osun State. Aregbesola should use the N6.3billion Paris loan refund he just got to pay us our pension and allowance, otherwise he would find this state ungovernable.”
