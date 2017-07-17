The Arewa Youth Forum has warned that the North will not accept anything other than the presidency in 2019.

The youth group gave the warning in a statement by their National President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gunjunju yesterday in Abuja.

The youths said they were aware of the “political games” some political leaders in the South-West were playing over the health of the President to edge him out and take over.

The Northern youths said the South-West politicians were using Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and a PDP chieftain to champion their cause.

They maintained that the North would resist any attempt to take over power from them now or in 2019.

“These South-West people think that we do not understand the politics they are playing but we want to assure them that we perfectly understand their game and will shock them when the time comes.

“It is annoying and disappointing that while we in the North are making efforts to stabilize the country against the backdrop of the recent call for the expulsion of those from the North, some people want to show us that they understand the game of politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.

“Let us reveal that after our recent meeting in Kaduna, a delegation was sent to London. We sent that delegation because we wanted to to know the truth of the situation.

“We met with the President and he told us some things. All we can say now is that our President will soon be back and people would witness drastic changes in the country. Many people will be surprised when he comes.

“Also we want it on record that youths from the North will not accept a repeat of what happened during the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua presidency. In 2019, the North must complete its eight years.

“This region can no longer continue to be taken for a ride”‎, he vowed.